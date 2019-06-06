Lubbock- Janet Leigh Jackson passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 62 years at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel. A tribute of Janet's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.



Janet was born on May 15, 1957 to D. S. and Helen (Bain) Reno in Tahoka, TX and graduated from Tahoka High School. She married the love of her life, Glen Jackson on March 23, 1979 and they enjoyed every day together for forty years. Janet had a heart for taking care of people. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother and grandmother.



Survivors include her husband, Glen; two sons, Justin Jackson and fiance Andria Villa and Matthew Jackson and wife Carrie all of Lubbock; grandchildren, Trinity Jackson, Gabrielle Jackson, Justin Jackson, Jr., Tyler Jackson and Mattelyn Jackson; and two brothers, Larry Reno, and Jerry Reno and wife Vera all of Tahoka.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Patricia Duke and husband Robert.



The family of Janet Leigh Jackson would appreciate contributions to be given to Hospice of Lubbock, 3702 21st Street, Lubbock, Texas 79410 in her memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019