|
|
Lubbock- 68, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. and wake will follow from 6 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Janetta was born on May 22, 1951 to Fred and Eurlean Phillips. She graduated from Dunbar-Struggs High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Eurlean Phillips; daughter, Karen (Domeoyn) Woodley; son, Fredrick (Shatoya) Baldwin, Sr.; four sisters, Carolyn (David) Russell, Debra Bailey, Paulette (Bobby Glenn) Adams, and Evelyn (David) Davis; two brothers, Fred Phillips and Travis Phillips; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019