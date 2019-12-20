Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Wake
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lyons Chapel Baptist Church
Janetta Faye Baldwin


1951 - 2019
Janetta Faye Baldwin Obituary
Lubbock- 68, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. and wake will follow from 6 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Janetta was born on May 22, 1951 to Fred and Eurlean Phillips. She graduated from Dunbar-Struggs High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Eurlean Phillips; daughter, Karen (Domeoyn) Woodley; son, Fredrick (Shatoya) Baldwin, Sr.; four sisters, Carolyn (David) Russell, Debra Bailey, Paulette (Bobby Glenn) Adams, and Evelyn (David) Davis; two brothers, Fred Phillips and Travis Phillips; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
