Brownfield, TX- Janette Higgins Willey passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019, in Brownfield, TX. At her request, there will be no public service. At a later time, her family will hold a private memorial and will scatter her ashes, together with her husband's and son's, at the Llano River State Park in the Hill Country.
Janette was born on December 14, 1934, to Elbert Savage and Myrtle May Higgins on a farm in Western Oklahoma. She met and married the love of her life, Clarence Richard "Dick" Willey, in Tulsa on December 28, 1950. They lived in many towns across Oklahoma and Texas before settling in Brownfield in 1966, and enjoyed 68 years together.
Janette's family describes her as the most wonderful, loving, and precious person they've ever known. She loved nature and she and Dick often travelled to birdwatch and enjoy the beauty of creation. Her family will miss her cooking, especially Grandma Higgins chicken and dumplings! Janette's family was the most important thing to her and they feel blessed to have been loved by such an amazing woman. Dick says that Proverbs 31:28 describes her best: "Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her."
Janette was preceded in death by her parents and 12 siblings; her son, Jon Robert (Jonny Baby) Willey, and two sons-in-law, Haskell Robertson and Jackie Roberts. She is survived by her loving husband, Dick Willey; 2 daughters, Janey Roberts of Brownfield, and Susan Robertson of Brownfield; her son, Richard Willey and spouse, Johnny Durham of Lubbock; 5 grandchildren, Sean Roberts, Scott Roberts (Misty), Tracy Seaton (Shan), Sheri Robertson (James) and Daniel Caudillo; 13 great-grandchildren, Jaci & Swayde Roberts, Samuel, Elizabeth & Sterling Roberts, Cash Patten, David Newsom, Sara Robertson, Diana Seaton, Jonathan & Lillian Herring, and Emily & Thomas Nix; and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Autumn Whitehead.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Brownfield Animal Shelter.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019