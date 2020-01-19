|
Lubbock- Our beloved Janice Kaye Curry of Lubbock, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 8, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born on May 9, 1949 in Muleshoe, Texas. Janice graduated from International Business College and received an Associate's degree. She retired from Lubbock County.
Her hobbies included fishing and hunting, spending time in Ruidoso, at the lake, raising & showing rabbits, square dancing, gardening, and playing cards and games with family and friends. Christmas was her favorite time of year.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jerald Bishop of Lubbock, Texas; daughters: Jackie Bledsoe of Yukon, Oklahoma and Amber Kennedy of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren: Tyler Bledsoe of Yukon, Oklahoma, Michael Kennedy and Holly Holladay of Lubbock, Texas; brother, Kerry Mullins; sisters: Deborah Hall and Penny Reid of Lubbock, Texas. Janice was devoted to her children and grandchildren and loved her dogs.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020