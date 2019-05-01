|
Huntsville- Janice Lynn Mikeal Baker, 49 passed away at home with family by her side on April 26, 2019. She was strong and courageous through her nine-year battle with cancer. A memorial will be held May 4, 2019 at 1 pm at University Heights Baptist Church in Huntsville, Texas. Janice was born June 30, 1969 to Cleo and Marie Mikeal in Lubbock, Texas. She attended Lubbock schools and graduated from Dunbar High School in 1987. She worked for Furr's Printing before beginning her career with the prison system where she continued working until her death. Janice was very well respected and loved throughout her life. Her main job was making memories with her five children and her husband; and she did a great job. Janice married the love of her life, Jody Lynn Baker on April 16, 1988 and they shared 31 wonderful years together. Janice is preceded in death by her Mom and Dad. She is survived by her husband, Jody; children: Courtney (23), Jordan (19), Hanna (18), Jayden (17) and Jayana (13); siblings Dianna, Sam and Amy; in-laws, David and Lavell Baker; and brother-in-law, David Glen Baker and wife Christi, all of Lubbock. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to "without Regrets Foundation." Arrangements are under the direction of Sam Houston Funeral Home in Huntsville. An obituary can be viewed on their website.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
