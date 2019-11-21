Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church Central Campus
Janice Stephens


1931 - 2019
Janice Stephens Obituary
Lubbock- Services for Janice Stephens, 88, of Lubbock will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church Central Campus with Dr. Andy Hurst officiating. Graveside services will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 p.m., Thursday at Sanders Funeral Home.

Janice passed away on November 19, 2019. She was born February 9, 1931 in Lubbock, Texas to W.A. and Ethel Lindsay. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1946. Janice married Richard Barber on April 24, 1948. He preceded her in death June 27, 1960. She then married Steve Stephens on November 24, 1962 in Lubbock. He preceded her in death June 26, 2001. She retired as a Bookkeeper from Parkhill Smith and Cooper, Inc. in 1990. Her son, Wyley Barber, and grandson, Michael Barber also preceded her in death. She was a proud volunteer for Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Janice was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and the John Wesley Sunday School Class.

Loved ones include her sons, Rickie and his wife, Pamela and Chuck Stephens; daughter, Jennifer Morton and her husband, Cosby; twelve grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.

Memorials suggested to Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

Janice's family wishes to thank the staff of Mackenzie Place and Texas Home Health Hospice for their loving care.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
