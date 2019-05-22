|
Lubbock- Janie Cantu, 66, after a battle with cancer passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Janie was born July 26, 1952 to Marcelino and Jesusa Garcia in Idalou, Texas. She worked for ARA Mark for several years and was passionate about her cake decorating skills and creative crafts.
Janie is survived by her husband, Roy Torres; daughter, Tusha Cantu Rodriguez; grandchildren, Marcus Rodriguez and Yesina Cantu; cared for Aurora Cantu; and sister Aurora Azua.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margie Casias and Bertha Arredondo
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a rosary to be cited at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with interment to follow at Abernathy Cemetery, in Abernathy, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019