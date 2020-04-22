|
Ben Wheeler- A graveside service will be held for Janis "Cookie" Blair at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at City of Lubbock Cemetery with Trent Sherwin officiating. Sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Friends and family may come by for viewing on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Hilliard Funeral Home.
Janis Davelle Jordan Blair was born January 15, 1952 in Lubbock. She had been a resident of Ben Wheeler for three years, formerly living in Kirbyville. She was an active and faithful member of Fruitvale Church of Christ. She is remembered by many as an excellent Bible teacher and scholar. After raising her children, Cookie graduated magna cum laude from UNT with a bachelor's degree in psychology. She used her gift of therapy for many years. She was a talented songwriter, singer and musician. She loved to teach, and was extremely artistic. She enjoyed painting and gardening, and loved her dogs.
Cookie passed away at the age of 68 on April 19, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Blair; father, Charley Sidney Jordan; mother, Rilda Lou Gabbert; two grandsons, Levi Blair and Asher Blair; and son-in-law, John Dickison.
She is survived by her, children, Terah Blair (Blake Roeder) of Florida, Saul Blair (Andrea) of Mont Belview, Bonnie Blair of Ben Wheeler, Dinah Dixon (Brian) of Arkansas, Jordan Blair (Erin) of Ben Wheeler; brother, Archie Jordan of Odessa; two half-sisters, Wendi McNabb of Ropesville and Lendi Ehlers of Lubbock; nine grandchildren, Lauren Stockstill (Jonathan), Brandon Dickison, Canaan Dickison, Kemplin Dickison, Kristen Dickison, Zion Blair, Avva Blair, Judah Blair, and Dinah Blair; great-grandchild, Boone Stockstill; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020