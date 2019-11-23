|
|
Lubbock- Janis Sewell, 81, departed this life on November 22, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas and joined her heavenly father.
The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers. Interment in the Peaceful Gardens Cemetery will be immediately following. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Janis was born April 4, 1938 in Quanah, Texas to Lloyd Jobe and Georgia Swift Jobe. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1956 and married Tommy Charles Sewell on June 21, 1956. Tommy and Janis lived in Lubbock the entirety of their lives. They were active members of Calvary Baptist and Monterey Baptist Churches. Janis enjoyed the fellowship of close friends and volunteering at Community and Highland Hospitals.
Janis is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Tommy Sewell; her parents, Georgia and LA Jobe.
Janis leaves these family members to cherish her memory; her children and their spouses, Randy Sewell and Reta of Lubbock, David Sewell and Cindy of Shallowater, Pamela Danner and Derek of Lubbock. Five grandchildren, Apryl Benningfield and husband, Morgan of Lubbock, Tara Cruz and husband, Ryan of Lubbock, Trynton Sewell and Caitlin of Justin, Texas, Jillian Edge and husband, Marcus of Lubbock, and Jobe Danner and wife, Chelsey of Lubbock. Brothers, Larry Jobe and wife, Suzanne of Dallas and Jal Jobe and wife, Madeline of Houston.
Janis was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren, Camry, Elliott, Brayen, Trooper, Emerson, Vanden, Reagan, Palmer, Sydney and Zane.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Wedgewood Assisted Living caregivers that worked with her on a daily basis, and Hospice of Lubbock for their dedication to Janis during these last few months.
Memorials can be made to the Southwest Parkinson Society in Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019