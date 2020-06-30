Lubbock- 51 passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Jannie was born to Juan, Sr. and Irma Rodriguez on November 27, 1968, in Petersburg, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Eddie Garcia; parents, Juan, Sr. and Irma Rodriguez; daughter, Samantha Garcia; three sons, Luis Garcia, Mathew Saenz, and Ryan Garcia; three sisters, Corina Rodriguez, Rachel Rodriguez, and Mirna Sigala; two brothers, Juan Rodriguez, Jr. and Fabian Sigala; one grandchild, Opal Garcia; a host of other relatives and friends.