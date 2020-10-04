1/1
Jappa L. (Jackie) Scott
1933 - 2020
Wolfforth- Jappa L. (Jackie) Scott died September 22, 2020 at 1345. She was born April 1, 1933 in Bristol Va. She resided in Wolfforth, Texas for 47 years and moved to Tacoma Wa. in 2015 to be near her Son and Grandaughter. She graduated from Bristol, Virginia High School. She married George T. Scott, Jr. in 1956 in Mansfield, Ohio. He died in 1996. She retired from Southwest Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in 1996. Survivors include a son Scotty L. Scott of University Place, Wa. Grandaughter Aimee E. Scott of Enumclaw Wa., a sister Sheila Donnita Carter of Tallapossa, Ga. and a brother Victor C. Wolfe of New Eagle , Pa. The family suggest memorial to Hospice, or a favorite charity.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
