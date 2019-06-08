|
Sundown- Jaretta Virginia Bright Snead, 62, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX. Interment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.
Jaretta was born, March 3, 1957 in Levelland, Texas to JR Bright and Ramona Harris Bright. She married Doyal Clayton Snead on August 8, 1981 in Lubbock, TX. She was the proud Momma of Jimmy Clayton Snead and MaMa of Kambreigh Joy Snead.
Jaretta lived life to the fullest; she was always up for an adventure. She was a loyal friend and loved her family fiercely. Jaretta was an aunt, a sister and a part time Momma to her nieces and nephews. She was also a caregiver to her mother.
Jaretta is preceded in death by her father, JR Bright; sister, Sandra Bright Gist; brothers, Walter David Bright and James Warren Bright.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Doyal Clayton Snead; a son Jimmy Clayton Snead and wife Jessica of Lubbock; granddaughter, Kambreigh Joy Snead of Lubbock; mother, Ramona Harris Bright of Lubbock; sister, Connie Louise Gray of Lubbock; uncle Truman Dale Harris; 5 nieces; 2 nephews; 5 great nieces and 10 great nephews.
