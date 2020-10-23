1/1
Jason Lamar Hearn
1983 - 2020
Lubbock- 37 passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Happy Union Baptist Church, Plainview, TX. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Jason was born on January 6, 1983, to Randy and Carolyn Hearn. Jason was the city tutor for many individuals. He graduated from Plainview High School. He was in A'Caplla Choir and a mentor of the National Honor Society and many more organizations. He also attended Texas Tech University for two years. His employment was with AT&T where he was a Resolutions Manager for over five years. Jason leaves to cherish his memory; his father, Randy Hearn; his mother, Carolyn Hearn; one brother, Jarron Lamont Hearn; one nephew, Kaspen; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 22, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend. I just heard of your passing.
Takisha Brown
Friend
October 20, 2020
Jason, love and miss you. My thoughts and prayers to your family
Robbie Hampton
Friend
