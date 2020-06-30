Lubbock- 39 passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Celebration. of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Jason was born to Kimberly and Norman Buckner on January 5, 1982, in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Estacado High School. He attended South Plains College and received a certificate in Diesel Machinery, later received his CDL license. He was employed with Cowtown Materials as a truck driver. He leaves to cherish his memory; his parents, Norman Buckner and Kimberly Buckner; two daughters, Zayda Williams, Jalina Buckner; brothers, Aaron Buckner, Payton James Allen Demtriev, and Rodney Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends.