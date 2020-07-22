1/1
Jason Ty Dodson
1972 - 2020
Lubbock- On Wednesday, July 15th, Jason Ty Dodson left his home here with us and walked into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father at the young age of 47. Jason was born in Abilene, Texas on September 11, 1972. He was raised in Lubbock, Texas by his parents Ron and Carol Dodson.The family will accept visitors at Sanders Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22nd from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church at 10:30am on Thursday, July 23rd followed by graveside services at Peaceful Gardens. To leave condolences and get more information on Jason's life please visit sandersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
First Christian Church
JUL
23
Graveside service
Peaceful Gardens
