Lubbock- Jason Coker Workman was called home on December 11, 2019. Jason was born September 1988 in Lubbock, Texas to Cindy and Gary Workman. He was employed by Wylie Implement and a member of the County Line Baptist Church. He was happy, fun and had a heart of gold. He was preceded in death by his dad Gary Workman and his Nana Nancy Coker. Jason is survived by his mother Cindy Workman and Tommie Jones. Sister Jamie Bartlett and her husband Sam. Brother Bryan Gordon and Christina. His loves Meagan Jarrett, Kimbree and Destiny. Also many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the County Line Baptist Church on Monday December 16th at 2PM.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019