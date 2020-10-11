Lubbock- Jay Anthony Balios, Jr. of Lubbock passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born February 20, 1963 in Lubbock to the late Jay Anthony "Tony" and Margaret (Dunn) Balios, Sr. Jay grew up in Lubbock and became a resident of the Lubbock State Supported Living Center at a young age. He had a stubborn will about him and a guarded personality. Once he became friends with you, he formed a bond like no other. He enjoyed soft music, as well as country and western music, and listening to sports.Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Angela Witt and husband James of Lubbock, Jacinda Balios of South Grafton Massachusetts, and Melissa Corbitt and husband Mike of South Carolina; nephews, James, Frank, John, and Justin; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him dearly.An open visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes with graveside to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Lubbock State Supported Family Association, PO Box 5396, Lubbock, Texas 79408.The family would like to extend their sincerest "thank you" to all the LSSLC staff, administration, nurses and aides that have cared for Jay the last 50 years. Your compassion and love is a true ministry.