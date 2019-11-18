Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Jay D. Orta


1969 - 2019
Jay D. Orta Obituary
Lubbock- Jay D. Orta passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Tuesday at 6:00 pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. We will celebrate his life of 50 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
