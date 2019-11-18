|
Lubbock- Jay D. Orta passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Tuesday at 6:00 pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. We will celebrate his life of 50 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019