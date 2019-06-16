Lubbock- Jay Hardy Stanton passed away on June 15, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 81 years at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Trinity Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Jay Hardy Stanton's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Jay Hardy was born in Lubbock, Texas on September 26, 1937. His parents were Milton Thomas "Buddy" and Jewell Hardy Stanton. He graduated from Shallowater High School in 1956. He married Pat Campbell on June 30 of that same year. He was a farmer and a rancher for 63 years and served his community and church. Everything he did, he did well.



He is survived by his wife Pat, three daughters and sons-in-law: Terri and Joseph Reed, Patti and Wendel Chriestenson, Camie and Brian Davis; six grandchildren, six great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tommy Stanton.



The family of Jay Hardy Stanton would appreciate Memorial Gifts to be given to Lubbock Rays of Hope, P.O. Box 93497, Lubbock, Texas 79493; www. patstanton.org.