Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, May 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Memory Gardens
Corpus Christ, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Newsome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Newsome


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Newsome Obituary
Wolfforth- Jay Newsome, age 57, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 3, 2020.

He was born to Carl and Rachel Newsome on June 25, 1962. Graduated from Methodist Radiology Technology in 1985, also married Stacie Cogburn in 1985. Jay continued to graduate with a MRI degree from UTMB in Galveston, TX. He worked in Corpus Christi, TX for the last 24 years until retiring in 2019.

His memorial services will be Monday, May 11, 2020 at Memory Gardens in Corpus Christi, TX at 9 AM.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -