|
|
Wolfforth- Jay Newsome, age 57, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 3, 2020.
He was born to Carl and Rachel Newsome on June 25, 1962. Graduated from Methodist Radiology Technology in 1985, also married Stacie Cogburn in 1985. Jay continued to graduate with a MRI degree from UTMB in Galveston, TX. He worked in Corpus Christi, TX for the last 24 years until retiring in 2019.
His memorial services will be Monday, May 11, 2020 at Memory Gardens in Corpus Christi, TX at 9 AM.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020