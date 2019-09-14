|
|
Lubbock- JD Davis of Lubbock was called home by his Savior on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born August 1, 1935 in Bray, Oklahoma. He married Catherine Marie Meyers on March 17, 1953 after a three week courtship. He worked at Tom's Tree Place and A-1 Nursery before starting his own business, Landscape Maintenance in 1973. He was a cheerful servant of the Lord and a longtime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. He loved to play his guitar and sing, and watch old westerns on TV. His greatest joy in this life was his family, and he loved spending time with them. He said his goal was to see all of his family in heaven someday.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Catherine, his children, Beverly Williams, Rhonda Green (Ricky), Teresa Ritchey (Paul), Steve Davis (Cindy), and Lynda Draper (Brad), 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Roy Lee and Lyndall. Preceding him in death were his parents, Ernest and Ludella Davis, brothers Haskell and Lonnie, cousin W.R. Self, and sister-in-law Pat. Visitation with the family will be Sunday 4-6 at Resthaven. Services are Monday at 10 am at the Resthaven chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019