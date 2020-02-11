Home

Jean (Waller) Anderson


1931 - 2020
Jean (Waller) Anderson Obituary
Waco- Jean Waller Anderson was called home by her heavenly Father Saturday morning, February 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Floydada Cemetery on Thursday, February 13 at 10:30 am.

Jean was born on February 23, 1931 to Jennie Young Waller and W.J. Waller. She was raised in Floydada, Texas, later moving to Lubbock where she was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church, and Oakwood Baptist Church serving in many church capacities. She loved her family and told them so often.

She married James Oran Anderson on August 10, 1947 in Floydada after his return from service to our country. She graduated from Floydada High in 1947 and from Draughon's Business College in Lubbock. She was an officer with First Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Lubbock until retirement in 1984.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, James, two brothers, and four sisters.

She is survived by sisters, Vera Thornton and Eva Richardson, both of Lubbock; daughters, Shirley Anglin of Eugene, Oregon and Nancy Purdy and husband, Gerald, of Waco; granddaughters, Angela Wood and husband, Mark, Caryn Smith and husband, Stacey, and Kacey Warren and husband, Josh, all of Waco; and great grandchildren, Ryan, Stacey, Ally, Wyatt, Lila, Caroline, Crew, Coyt, Brady and James Wright.

You may leave a message for the family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
