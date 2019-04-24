Round Rock- Jean Duncan Mullins of Round Rock, Texas peacefully left this temporary home to meet her Heavenly Father on April 21, 2019 at the age of 81 after a long battle with dementia/Alzheimer's disease. Jean was born on November 19, 1937 in Mount Pleasant, Texas and moved to Lubbock when she was six years old. Jean graduated from Lubbock High School in 1955 and married Bill "B.J." Mullins on August 31, 1957. They were married 47 years, until he passed away in 2003. Jean was a homemaker for many years until she joined the workforce as a secretary for Texas Instruments in 1980. Jean was a lifelong, active member of the church of Christ. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Mullins, her parents, Berta Ophelia Duncan and Lillard Aubrey Duncan and her son, Gregg Mullins. Jean is also preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Lou Bowers, Virginia Haydon and four brothers, William Duncan, Leslie Duncan, Max Duncan and Jimmy Duncan. Jean is survived by her son Mark Mullins of Austin, Texas and her daughter, Maryann Charlton and her husband Joe and their son Clayton, of Round Rock, Texas. Jean is also survived by grandson, Daniel Mullins of Houston, Texas and granddaughter Amber Sivil and her husband Evan of Austin, Texas. She is also, survived by her loving and devoted sister, Joan Carnes of Lubbock, Texas and Joan's daughter, Patti Roberson of Dallas, Texas, as well as many other loving nieces and nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be at Sanders Funeral Home, 1420 Main Street, Lubbock, Texas on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be graveside at City of Lubbock Cemetery at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019