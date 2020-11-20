1/1
Jean Ford
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Lubbock- Jean passed away peacefully at Wilshire Place in Lubbock, Texas Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born February 21, 1932 in Welch, Texas to Dan And Myrtle (Harris) Burkett. She graduated from Lamesa High School and attended Texas Tech. She married W.O. Ford November 28, 1954 in Lamesa, Texas. They owned and operated Ford Pharmacy in Lamesa.

Jean is survived by her son, Will Ford and wife, Kaye and daughter, Peggy Winchester all of Lubbock; sister, Betty Surovic and husband, Colonel Arthur Surovic of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Marvin Burkett and wife, Alma of Los Gatos, California; granddaughters, Kayla Ford and fiancée, Ryan Long of Lubbock, Krista Ford of Lubbock and Devon Vochoska and husband, Gregg of McKinney; grandson, Davis Winchester and partner, Abigail Friedrichs of College Station; and great grandchildren, Jackson Vochoska , Ava Vochoska and Maddox Friedrichs. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Evelyn Fibel; and brother, Fred Burkett. Family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church 1305 N. Avenue G. Lamesa, TX 79331. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the care that was provided by Wilshire Place and Texas Home Health Hospice.

Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service for Jean Ford, age 88, formerly of Lamesa will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21,2020 at Dawson County Cemetery with Reverend Sam Lanham officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. To send online condolences, please visit: www.branonfuneralhome.com

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Branon Funeral Home
403 North Austin Avenue
Lamesa, TX 79331
806-872-8335
November 18, 2020
We send our sincere condolences to Will and his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

John and Lucinda Cortez
Lucinda Cortez
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
Your mom was a bright spot in everyone’s day! She was always happy. I cherish my memories of her and all of your family. My heart is with you at this time.
Donna Caldwell
Friend
November 16, 2020
She was a very friendly lady, with a sweet smile for everyone!
Bobbie Love
Friend
November 13, 2020
So sorry to hear the news about Jean. She was an awesome lady. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Mike and Donna Burkett
Mike Burkett
Friend
November 13, 2020
Will and Peggy I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Your mom was like a second mom to me and many others, and I will all ways remember the great times I had growing up around the Ford family. It was a treat to walk into Ford Pharmacy and to know you were going to be greeted with a huge smile and a big hug. Your Mom never was without a smile, and I know how proud of you she is.
George Hansard
Friend
November 11, 2020
First of all, I would like to extend my warmest heartfelt condolences to all of Jean Fords family; when I met Jean, she was my most greatest person i’ve known, my heart is yet broken, but her legacy still lives on, l loved Jean so much n only because she was a great soul with a beautiful heart, but now she’s at peace n Flyin’ High w/the Angels; May God forever bless you all in time of your loss. Estella Moore/ Wilshire Place
Estella Moore
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jean's passing. I have such fun memories of her from my days of working at the pharmacy when I was in high school. She was a sweet lady.
Elaine Greenhaw
Friend
November 10, 2020
We loved spending time with Will and Jean. Jean was the perfect combination of sweetness and humor! She brightened every day. They were good mentors us in pharmacy. Reinhard and Lynn
Lynn McKinney
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady.
Brenda Vaughn Sykes
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Jean. My condolences to all the family.
Emma Dell Floyd
Friend
