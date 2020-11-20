Lubbock- Jean passed away peacefully at Wilshire Place in Lubbock, Texas Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born February 21, 1932 in Welch, Texas to Dan And Myrtle (Harris) Burkett. She graduated from Lamesa High School and attended Texas Tech. She married W.O. Ford November 28, 1954 in Lamesa, Texas. They owned and operated Ford Pharmacy in Lamesa.
Jean is survived by her son, Will Ford and wife, Kaye and daughter, Peggy Winchester all of Lubbock; sister, Betty Surovic and husband, Colonel Arthur Surovic of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Marvin Burkett and wife, Alma of Los Gatos, California; granddaughters, Kayla Ford and fiancée, Ryan Long of Lubbock, Krista Ford of Lubbock and Devon Vochoska and husband, Gregg of McKinney; grandson, Davis Winchester and partner, Abigail Friedrichs of College Station; and great grandchildren, Jackson Vochoska , Ava Vochoska and Maddox Friedrichs. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Evelyn Fibel; and brother, Fred Burkett. Family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church 1305 N. Avenue G. Lamesa, TX 79331. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the care that was provided by Wilshire Place and Texas Home Health Hospice.
Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service for Jean Ford, age 88, formerly of Lamesa will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21,2020 at Dawson County Cemetery with Reverend Sam Lanham officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. To send online condolences, please visit: www.branonfuneralhome.com