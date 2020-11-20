Will and Peggy I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Your mom was like a second mom to me and many others, and I will all ways remember the great times I had growing up around the Ford family. It was a treat to walk into Ford Pharmacy and to know you were going to be greeted with a huge smile and a big hug. Your Mom never was without a smile, and I know how proud of you she is.

George Hansard

Friend