Jean Keith
1924 - 2020
Lubbock- Jean Keith died on November 5, 2020 at Legacy of South Plains. She was born November 25, 1924 in Lubbock. She was preceded in death by her first husband Roy James, a grandson Joshua Parker and her second husband Don Keith. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Parker of Houston and Carolyn McGehee and her husband Bobby of Fredericksburg, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, a stepson, Larry and wife Lori of Crowley, and two stepdaughters, Carrie and Charlotte of Austin and their children and grandchildren. Private services for the family will be conducted at a later time. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
