|
|
Lubbock- Palma Jean Veatch passed away on November 2, 2019 at the young age of eighty-eight years. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched throughout her life time. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at the Lakeridge United Methodist Wesley Chapel on Wednesday, November 4th at 2:00 PM.
Jean was born on September 8, 1931 to Opal and Bonnie Dean in the small town of Humphrey, Oklahoma. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma where she earned her teaching degree. It was during her time at Southwestern where she met and married her "precious" Lamont Veatch.
In 1956, after their daughter Cheryl was born, Jean and Lamont moved to Colony, Oklahoma to teach and coach. After a few years in Colony, they took a leap of faith and moved the family to Plainview, Texas. Jean and Lamont were well-respected members of the Plainview community and school system for twenty-six years before moving to Austin, Texas. While in Plainview, Jean taught second grade and served on numerous committees at First Christian Church.
While in Austin, Jean supported Lamont in his position as the Executive Director of Texas Association of Secondary Schools and Student Councils. Upon retirement, Jean and Lamont moved to Lubbock, Texas to be closer to family and friends. Jean's faith, family, and friends were her heart and joy. Jean enjoyed collecting dolls, reading, and spending time with her great grandson, Rylann Lindsey.
Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Davy and Cheryl Booher, of Lubbock, granddaughter Amanda Lindsey and great-grandson Rylann Lindsey of Lubbock, sister-in-law Ginny Dean of Altus, Oklahoma, and beloved dog Davis.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Bonnie and Opal Dean, younger brother Sonny Dean, and husband Lamont Veatch. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019