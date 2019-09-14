|
Sunnyvale- Jeanene Wilson went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 86 years at 11:00 am on Monday, September 16, 2019 with a visitation to follow at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX. A tribute of Jeanene's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Jeanene was born in Spearman, Texas, on September 27, 1932, to Samuel and Viola Graves. She graduated from Spearman High School in 1950, where she was a member of the girls' basketball team and a cheerleader.
Jeanene married her high school sweetheart, Narrel Wilson, on July 15, 1950. Narrel went on to be an Air Force veteran and a member of the board of directors at Alliance Federal Credit Union.
Jeanene graduated from Texas Tech University, in 1963, with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught school in the Lubbock Independent School District for 33 years. She was a member of the Texas State Teachers' Association and retired in 1996.
Jeanene and Narrel celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, shortly before he passed away in 2000. She was also proceeded in death by her brother, Albert H. Graves, of Spearman, Texas.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim Day and husband Dennis; son, Keith Wilson and wife Julie; and two grandchildren, Alexia Wilson Goolsby and husband Austin, and Samuel Wilson, and wife Kirstin.
To know our mother was to love her. Her love was unconditional.
The family of Jeanene Wilson has designated the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas for memorial contributions in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019