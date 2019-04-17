|
Lubbock- Celebration of life for Jeanette Witherspoon-Clish is scheduled for April 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, TX and a Memorial service on April 19th at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas. Jeanette passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Jeanette was born July 13th, 1971 to the parents of Charles and Margaret Gaines. Jeanette attended Casey Elementary, Frenship Junior High and High School. She was outstanding in Track & field, basketball and cheerleading. She graduated from Tascosa High in Amarillo, TX. Jeanette worked as a Nursing Assistant until her health would no longer permit her. She is most remembered for her Blessed voice, which placed her in great demand at many churches and social events. Jeanette leaves to cherish her memories husband Zoe Clish of Dallas, TX, Son- Jarrod of Seattle, WA, Daughters- Tierra and Christa of Dallas, TX, Brothers Charles of Seattle Washington and Ondre of Dallas, Sisters Charlotte of Atlanta and Charmie of Lubbock .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019