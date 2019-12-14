|
|
Lubbock- Jeanette Holtzclaw passed away on December 12, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 82 years at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019