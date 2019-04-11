Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
For more information about
Jeanette McKay
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette McKay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette (Schooler) McKay


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette (Schooler) McKay Obituary
Lubbock- Graveside services for Jeanette McKay, 65, of Lubbock will be held at 2 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park with Rev. Fred Smith officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Jeanette passed from this life Monday, April, 8, 2019. She was born in 1954 in Tula, Texas to the late Gorden and Shirley Schooler. She married the love of her life, Andrew J. McKey, Dec 20, 1971 in Lubbock. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Andrew J. McKay; sons, Andrew McKay and wife Cecelia, Micheal McKay and wife, Angie, Thomas McKay and wife, Letty; grandchildren, Stephanie Barnes, Jessica McKay, Sydney McKay, Kylie McKay, Marley McKay, Matthew McKay, Charles McKay and Brenden McKay; great-grandchildren Sophia, Shannon and James Barnes. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now