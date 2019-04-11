|
Lubbock- Graveside services for Jeanette McKay, 65, of Lubbock will be held at 2 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park with Rev. Fred Smith officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Jeanette passed from this life Monday, April, 8, 2019. She was born in 1954 in Tula, Texas to the late Gorden and Shirley Schooler. She married the love of her life, Andrew J. McKey, Dec 20, 1971 in Lubbock. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Andrew J. McKay; sons, Andrew McKay and wife Cecelia, Micheal McKay and wife, Angie, Thomas McKay and wife, Letty; grandchildren, Stephanie Barnes, Jessica McKay, Sydney McKay, Kylie McKay, Marley McKay, Matthew McKay, Charles McKay and Brenden McKay; great-grandchildren Sophia, Shannon and James Barnes. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019