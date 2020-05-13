|
|
|
Athens, Texas- Jeanne Braun Meredith was born in Fort Morgan Colorado on July 13, 1926 and died peacefully at her home on May 7, 2020. She attended schools in Avocado and Stanford before moving to Ft. Worth to attend nursing school, where she became a registered nurse. She used those nursing skill ins the Lubbock area for 40+ years.
Former governor Preston smith recognized her as an Honorary Admiral of the Texas Navy. She served on the first executive board of Hospice of Lubbock and was instrumental in the beginnings of the program. In 1980 she was named Lutheran Woman of the year, and served in various capacities for the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, both on the local level and state level. In 1986 she married Jim Meredith and moved to Athens where she was welcomed by Jim's family and the Athens community. In Athens she was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Athens Literacy Society.
Survivors include her husband, Jim T. Meredith, daughter Sue Moore, son Martin Meredith, grandsons Dane and Derek Gentry, great grandson Shane Gentry, and numerous family members though marriage. Graveside services were held on Saturday May 9th with Rev. Seth Davidson officiating. Memorial may be made to the Henderson County Food Pantry or St. John's Lutheran Church of Athens, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020