Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home - Perryton
310 S.E. 32nd Ave.
Perryton, TX 79070
806-435-3621
For more information about
Jeanne Gramstorff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Gramstorff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne (Battey) Gramstorff


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanne (Battey) Gramstorff Obituary
Farnsworth- Jeanne Gramstorff of Perryton, Texas, died March 1, 2019 in Morehead City, North Carolina. A graveside service will be at Ochiltree Cemetery at 11: a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Perryton, officiated by Rev. Mark Metzger. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas.

Mrs. Gramstorff was born in Floydada, Texas to David S. Battey and Ruth Pitts Battey. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and became a teacher. She married her husband, John C. "Jack" Gramstorff in Lubbock, Texas on February 14, 1951, and was active in church, and was on the Perry Memorial Library Board, and the Board of Perryton National Bank.

Mrs. Gramstorff is survived by one daughter, Susan Fetzer, of Beaufort, North Carolina; one son, Chris Gramstorff and wife, Marsha, of Perryton, Texas; one close family friend, Young Sook Han of New York City, New York; one grandson, Stephen Fetzer and wife, Christy, of Raleigh, North Carolina; and three granddaughters, Jeanne Bray and husband, Mark, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Erin Tomky and husband, Luke, of Colorado Springs, and Rachel Knighten also of Colorado Springs.

Mrs. Gramstorff was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother, David Battey, Jr.

The family requests memorials be to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 987, Perryton, Texas, 79070.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now