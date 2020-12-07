Maple, Texas- Graveside service for Jeanette Childs Tucker, age 71, of Maple, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Morton Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jesse Hodge of Whiteface, Texas officiating. Jeannette passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Library of Legacies, an assisted living facility in Littlefield, Texas. She was born March 29, 1949 in Lubbock, Texas to L.B. and Minnie (Cox) Childs. She married John Tucker in Maple, Texas on October 3, 1984
Jeannette was as only child, but had several cousins on both sides of the family, of whom she was very close to. She was the youngest of the group and the older girls looked after her like a younger sister. Jeannette grew up in Morton and graduated from Morton High School. Some of her fondest memories in school were being a cheerleader for all of the sports teams. Upon graduation, she attended South Plains Junior College and was on the cheerleading squad there as well. After marrying John, they made their home in the Maple community. Jeannette was very creative and enjoyed decorating and making yard art out of old farm equipment. She was an avid collector of bird houses, and always on the lookout for a new one, knowing that one could never have too many. Jeannette loved to write cards for any occasion, and had the loveliest handwriting. She actually wrote what was on her heart in detail at any time. Her cards had to be perfect or she would just start a new one. The postal service will miss her business. Jeannette is preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila and her parents.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, John.
The family suggests memorials be sent to First United Methodist Church, 419 West Taylor, Morton, Texas, 79346 or the Christian Childrens Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, New Mexico, 88130. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com
