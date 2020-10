Or Copy this URL to Share

Jearl W James 79, of Earth, Texas died October 10, 2020. Services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday on October 13, 2020 at Earth Memorial Cemetery. ELLIS FUNERAL HOME



