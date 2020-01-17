Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jearline Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jearline "Jeri" (Williams) Jackson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jearline "Jeri" (Williams) Jackson Obituary
Lubbock- 87, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. She was born to Alma and L.C. Robinson on February 11, 1932 in Seguin, TX. She was the First Lady for the Lion Club District D2.She sang in the choir, started BTU ministry, she was a member of the Senior Usher Board, she was the president of the Pastors Aide. She started a fellowship mission ministry with the pastor and pastor's aide. Jeri retired from St. Mary's Hospital after 30 years. Jeri leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Arlene Jackson; four daughters, Joyce (Roy) Hill, Alma Gopie-Johnson, Diane Hamilton, and Darnise Jackson; adopted daughter, Mattie Odems; one son, Robert Hamilton; adopted son, Bill Odems; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jearline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -