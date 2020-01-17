|
Lubbock- 87, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. She was born to Alma and L.C. Robinson on February 11, 1932 in Seguin, TX. She was the First Lady for the Lion Club District D2.She sang in the choir, started BTU ministry, she was a member of the Senior Usher Board, she was the president of the Pastors Aide. She started a fellowship mission ministry with the pastor and pastor's aide. Jeri retired from St. Mary's Hospital after 30 years. Jeri leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Arlene Jackson; four daughters, Joyce (Roy) Hill, Alma Gopie-Johnson, Diane Hamilton, and Darnise Jackson; adopted daughter, Mattie Odems; one son, Robert Hamilton; adopted son, Bill Odems; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020