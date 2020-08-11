1/1
Jena Nikole Tatum
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Jena Nikole Tatum will celebrate her life of 25 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX. She went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the celebration. Born on May 4, 1995, Jena went on to attend the University of Phoenix and graduated with a B.A. in Psychology. Throughout her life, she directly reflected the love of Jesus by caring for others and displaying that in her work as a teacher and in being a caregiver. She had such a love for young children with disabilities. In addition to being a loving daughter, sister, and niece, she found great joy in regularly displaying her artistic talents. Those left to cherish her memory are mother, Jill Tatum, brother Will & wife Madison Tatum, aunt Becky "Be-Be" & uncle Weldon Menix, and uncle Eddie & aunt Kathy Tatum. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Glynn "Granny" Tatum, aunt Jan Rasbury, and cousin Stacie Menix. Memorials can be made to the "Laying Jena to Rest" GoFundMe set up in honor of her family, or to Bennett Elementary, 101 Donald Preston Dr., Wolfforth, TX 79382.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved