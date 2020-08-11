Lubbock- The family of Jena Nikole Tatum will celebrate her life of 25 years at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX. She went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the celebration. Born on May 4, 1995, Jena went on to attend the University of Phoenix and graduated with a B.A. in Psychology. Throughout her life, she directly reflected the love of Jesus by caring for others and displaying that in her work as a teacher and in being a caregiver. She had such a love for young children with disabilities. In addition to being a loving daughter, sister, and niece, she found great joy in regularly displaying her artistic talents. Those left to cherish her memory are mother, Jill Tatum, brother Will & wife Madison Tatum, aunt Becky "Be-Be" & uncle Weldon Menix, and uncle Eddie & aunt Kathy Tatum. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Glynn "Granny" Tatum, aunt Jan Rasbury, and cousin Stacie Menix. Memorials can be made to the "Laying Jena to Rest" GoFundMe set up in honor of her family, or to Bennett Elementary, 101 Donald Preston Dr., Wolfforth, TX 79382.



