LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Jennifer Torrez, 37, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 AM Thursday,October 15, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Delay officiating. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. Viewing will be come and go from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Jennifer by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.
Jennifer passed away October 10, 2020.
Jennifer was born April 19, 1983 in Lubbock , TX to Bill Stone and Karen Stone, graduated Lubbock High School in 2001, attended Vista College for Cosmetology; employed by numerous day care facilities and TMS.
Loved ones include husband Mario Mejia; father Bill Stone; mother Karen Stone; sister Amy Stone; daughter Kayla Torrez; son Bryson Chapa uncle and aunt James and Barbara Stone. Preceded in death by all grandparents.