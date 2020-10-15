1/1
JENNIFER MICHAELE TORREZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JENNIFER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Jennifer Torrez, 37, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 AM Thursday,October 15, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Delay officiating. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. Viewing will be come and go from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Jennifer by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.

Jennifer passed away October 10, 2020.

Jennifer was born April 19, 1983 in Lubbock , TX to Bill Stone and Karen Stone, graduated Lubbock High School in 2001, attended Vista College for Cosmetology; employed by numerous day care facilities and TMS.

Loved ones include husband Mario Mejia; father Bill Stone; mother Karen Stone; sister Amy Stone; daughter Kayla Torrez; son Bryson Chapa uncle and aunt James and Barbara Stone. Preceded in death by all grandparents.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved