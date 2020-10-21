Lubbock- Jennings Craig Denson went to be with our Lord on October 17th after a wonderful and full life. He was 73.There will be a visitation from 5:00 PM- 6:30 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church.Jennings was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence and Virginia Denson, his sister, Virginia Sears, and his brother, Kent Denson.He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Denson; his son, Michael J. Denson and his wife, Rebecca; and his son, Travis D. Denson and his wife, Melissa. Jennings is also survived by his granddaughters, Catherine Nicole Denson, Scarlett Gayle Denson, Savannah Joy Denson, his sister, Juanema Hinson, his brother-in-law, Kelly Mac Sears and many nieces and nephews.Jennings was born on March 21, 1947 in Ralls, Texas. He graduated from Brownfield High School. In 1976, Jennings married the love of his life, Dorothy, on February 14th. Jennings worked in the jewelry industry for many years. After retirement, Daddy D loved watching his granddaughters dance, sing and perform and spent as much time as he could with his family. He loved sports especially baseball, and he loved music. Jennings was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and an ordained deacon. He was a beloved member of The Living Stones Sunday school class.He will be missed by all those who loved him and had the privilege of knowing him.The family would like to thank all of the wonderful nurses and doctors who cared for him.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church in memory of Jennings: Calvary Baptist Church, 5301 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424.