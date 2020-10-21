1/1
JENNINGS CRAIG DENSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JENNINGS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Jennings Craig Denson went to be with our Lord on October 17th after a wonderful and full life. He was 73.

There will be a visitation from 5:00 PM- 6:30 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church.

Jennings was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence and Virginia Denson, his sister, Virginia Sears, and his brother, Kent Denson.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Denson; his son, Michael J. Denson and his wife, Rebecca; and his son, Travis D. Denson and his wife, Melissa. Jennings is also survived by his granddaughters, Catherine Nicole Denson, Scarlett Gayle Denson, Savannah Joy Denson, his sister, Juanema Hinson, his brother-in-law, Kelly Mac Sears and many nieces and nephews.

Jennings was born on March 21, 1947 in Ralls, Texas. He graduated from Brownfield High School. In 1976, Jennings married the love of his life, Dorothy, on February 14th. Jennings worked in the jewelry industry for many years. After retirement, Daddy D loved watching his granddaughters dance, sing and perform and spent as much time as he could with his family. He loved sports especially baseball, and he loved music. Jennings was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and an ordained deacon. He was a beloved member of The Living Stones Sunday school class.

He will be missed by all those who loved him and had the privilege of knowing him.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful nurses and doctors who cared for him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church in memory of Jennings: Calvary Baptist Church, 5301 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved