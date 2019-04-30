|
Goldendale, WA- Jerel Dayne Williams, 69 passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at home with his beloved wife Patti, of 42 years, by his side, in Goldendale, WA. He was born to JB Williams Jr. and Ethel Dora Floyd Williams on May 23, 1949 in Slaton, Tx. Mr. Williams was a kindred spirit. He loved to smile, laugh and joke around with any around him. Jerel served in the Navy. He was a very hardworking man. He retired after 20 plus years of service with the city of Grand Prairie and ABF Trucking. A few years after retirement, Mr. Williams moved to Washington with his wife. He loved to play with his grandsons, fish and taking long walks with his faithful companion, Lil Fancy, his teacup poodle. Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roger Williams, niece Tracy Williams and nephew Scott Williams. Survivors include wife Patti, daughter Amy and husband Matt Rochester of Athens, TX, daughter Jennifer and husband Donald Fritts of Goldendale, WA, son Bryan Williams of Seattle WA. Twin brother Derel and wife Nita Williams of Slaton, TX, brother Bobby and wife Barbara Williams of Lubbock, TX, sister Theresa and husband Brad Hays, granddaughter Brittany Parker of Fairmont City, PA, grandson Kevin Parker of Ft. Irwin, CA, grandsons Dylan and Derek Fritts of Goldendale, WA, and grandsons Matthew, Larry and Patrick Rochester of Athens, TX, and several nieces and nephews. The family asks that you donate to the veterans. We love you, Daddy. Until we meet again.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019