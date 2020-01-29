|
Plains, Texas- Edward Jerome Head passed away peacefully in his home in Plains, Tx Friday evening, January 24, 2020, at the age of 82 where he was surrounded by family.
He was born in Grapevine, Tx on August 3, 1937; adopted and raised by his parents Odell and Myrtle head, he grew up in West Texas and graduated from New Home High School on May 20, 1955. He then went on and started his farming career in the Needmore area. After several years of farming, Jerome joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska during the Cuban Missile Crises.
He met his wife of 57 years, Jeannette Colleen Perecz in Plamer Alaska and were married in 1962. They Moved to Plains in 1964 where he went back to his one true passion of farming and went on to have two children and remained on the same farm all these years.
Jerome was an active member in the community for many years as a member of the Veterans Association, Selective Service Board, and an active volunteer for the First Baptist Men's Association where he volunteered for several world disaster missions throughout the United States and Sri Lanka. He was always known for his witty personality and often joked that he was one of the few Church of Christ members on the Baptist Men's association disaster team. He was a member of the local Young Farmers Association, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Friends of Ft. McKavett Volunteer Fire Dept, and Professional Bail Bondsmen of Texas. He also volunteered with the local 4-H Club and Livestock and Rodeo Association. Jerome was well known for being a very generous, kind man. He helped many individuals throughout the community and beyond. He always believed that people needed and deserved a second chance in life.
Jerome's love for his family ran very deeply and always had their best interest in mind. He loved his daughters, but he especially loved his granddaughters, and grandson, and then of course the great-granddaughters and great-grandsons. They all meant the world to him and enjoyed his time with them making memories, telling stories and jokes, and playing pranks.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Jeannette Head; children, daughter Laurel "Lori" Matus and her husband John of San Angelo, Texas; daughter Deborah Brown grandchildren Maysen and Brysen from League City, Texas; granddaughter Sharla Vantine and great-granddaughter Lily-Ann of McKinney, Texas; granddaughter Ashley Hunt, husband Teddy, and great-grandchildren Chloee, Baylee, and Tyler of McKinney, Texas and Harlee Hunt of Levelland; granddaughter Shyann Hunt, husband Terrell, and great-grandchildren Matus and Meadow of Brownfield, Texas; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Christopher "Odell" Head and Myrtle Nellie Pippen Head; siblings, brother Marion Green and sister Margrett Cope and LaVon Burgess.
Jerome requested that family and friends gather, not to mourn his passing, but to celebrate his life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the First united Methodist Church of Plains in the fellowship hall.
We, the family of Jerome Head would like to say thank you to all the family and friends that have shown us support during his final days. We would also like to the Hospice team and home health of Yoakum County who serviced him.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Buckner Children's Home Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020