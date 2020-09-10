Lubbock- Jerome "Jerry" Ybarra, Sr. 75 of Lubbock passed away on Sunday September 6, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1944 in Rosenberg, Texas to Domingo and Alberta (Valderas) Ybarra. He married Blanca Duque on October 20, 1969 in Levelland, Texas and they began their lives together.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, always enjoying his cup of coffee out on the front porch while watching the birds. He also enjoyed a good day of fishing or playing his accordion. Jerry was a very kindhearted man and never met a stranger; he was always willing to help anyone in anyway that he could. He was a proud husband, father, and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Blanca Ybarra, four daughters: Kathy Delgado, Olga Ybarra, Lori Delgado and Sylvia Ybarra, three sons: Jerry Ybarra, Jr., Tony Ybarra and Daniel Draper, brother: Domingo Ybarra and sister: Valentina Granados.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, one child, and siblings: Roy Ybarra and Alberta Gonzales.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at House of Angels Funeral Home with a graveside service being held at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to the Joe Arrington Cancer Center or to a charity of your choice
.