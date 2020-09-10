1/1
Jerome V. "Jerry" Ybarra Sr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Jerome "Jerry" Ybarra, Sr. 75 of Lubbock passed away on Sunday September 6, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1944 in Rosenberg, Texas to Domingo and Alberta (Valderas) Ybarra. He married Blanca Duque on October 20, 1969 in Levelland, Texas and they began their lives together.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, always enjoying his cup of coffee out on the front porch while watching the birds. He also enjoyed a good day of fishing or playing his accordion. Jerry was a very kindhearted man and never met a stranger; he was always willing to help anyone in anyway that he could. He was a proud husband, father, and grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Blanca Ybarra, four daughters: Kathy Delgado, Olga Ybarra, Lori Delgado and Sylvia Ybarra, three sons: Jerry Ybarra, Jr., Tony Ybarra and Daniel Draper, brother: Domingo Ybarra and sister: Valentina Granados.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, one child, and siblings: Roy Ybarra and Alberta Gonzales.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at House of Angels Funeral Home with a graveside service being held at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to the Joe Arrington Cancer Center or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved