Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Jerri Lynn Sims


1955 - 2020
Jerri Lynn Sims Obituary
Lubbock- Jerri Lynn Sims went to live her eternal life in heaven on May 3, 2020. Although she will be greatly missed, we are so grateful she went peacefully, she didn't have to move from home to be cared for and Parkinson's disease was not allowed to progress.

Jerri was born to Wilma and Jerry Sims on June 25, 1955. She attended Wellman schools and then graduated from Texas Tech and South Texas School of Law. Her ability to "argue with a fence post and usually win", as stated by a friend led to her career as a Dallas County Assistant District Attorney and then a United States Assistant Attorney from which she retired.

Some of Jerri's loves in life were kids, animals, and Texas Tech. Jerri adored kids and kids were crazy about her in return, especially her niece and nephew, Lauren and Chase. Her love for animals left us never knowing what stray dog rescued from a gas stop or turtle rescued off the interstate she would show up with. She was passionate about Texas Tech sports. She was a football season ticket holder for 26 plus years and missed very few games. She would not leave a game until the "Matador Song" was sung at the very end, win or lose, rain or shine.

Jerri is survived by her mother, Wilma Sims of Lubbock; brother, Mike of Mineola, Texas; sisters, Carla (Mark) McMillan of Lubbock and Lori of Houston; niece, Lauren Strong of Orange, CA; and nephew, Chase Havely of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by aunt, Kay Wilson, uncles, Arvil Walser, Larry Sims, Terry (Jan) Sims and Barry (Ann) Sims and many cousins.

A memorial will be held at a later time.

Donations are suggested to Texas Tech Alumni Association, S.A.V.E. Rescue Coalition in Houston or a Parkinson's organization.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020
