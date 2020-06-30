Jerrod Kiel Harper
1983 - 2020
Lubbock- Jerrod Kiel Harper, 37 passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born May 4, 1983. Jerrod was a football player for the New Deal Lions. He was well known and loved in the community for his big personality, stand up comedy, and slinging drinks at several bars. Jerrod enjoyed music, mixed martial arts, and making friends everywhere he went. One of his many talents that he only shared with a chosen few, was his amazing singing. Jerrod's two dogs, Ryder and Havoc, were his life. They were like sons to him and meant more to him than anyone. He will be truly missed by all and never forgotten.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two fur babies; his Memaw, Carlene Harper; siblings: Holly Harper; Hunter Harper and his two daughters Chandler and Veronica; Derrek and wife Sisilee Beach and their two sons Calvin and Tayten; Christa and husband Josh Curry and daughter Carli; Courtney Harper; Aunt Julie Harper; Uncle Mark Beach; Jean Domenici; Girlfriend, Makenzy Pack; and too many friends to list.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Mark Mason Harper; and his grandfather, George David Harper.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

"I Yam What I Yam"



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
