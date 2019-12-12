|
Lubbock- Jerry Alice Deahl passed away on December 9, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 89 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at City of Lubbock Cemetery. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
