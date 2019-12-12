Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Jerry Alice Deahl Obituary
Lubbock- Jerry Alice Deahl passed away on December 9, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 89 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at City of Lubbock Cemetery. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
