Jerry B. "Jay" Hall Jr.
1965 - 2020
Richardson- Jerry Benton (Jay) Hall Jr. died July 6, 2020 at home in Richardson, Texas. Jay was born in West Texas Hospital in Lubbock, Texas on July 9, 1965. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1983 and got his degree from Texas Tech, graduating from the school of Mechanical Engineering, and then secured his PE degree from UVA.

While at Tech, he met Kathleen Bison and they were married in 1990. Jay worked as staff engineer for Reynolds Aluminum in Richmond, Virginia before starting his own building inspection and engineering company there. In 2013 he relocated back to Texas where he continued his engineering company operations and became an area staff engineer for a national building inspection company.

Jay met and married Megan Barrett of Richardson in April 2015. She survives Jay and he is also survived by five children, Mary Kathryn of Hoboken, NJ, Jerry Benton III of Dallas, Patrick Christopher of Richmond, VA, Alexandria Barrett Harwood of Dallas and Brittany Anne Walker (Jason) of Ft. Worth; his sister, Angela Potts of Lubbock and his parents, Jerry and Linda Hall of Lubbock and Pamela Harrison Wheatley of Dallas. He was predeceased by his grandparents, W.M. and Vivian Hall, Bill and Virginia Harrison and his sister Jamey Elizabeth.

Jay got to travel a lot of the world, beginning as a teenager going on teen mission trips to Ireland, England, and Scotland. Later he traveled to Europe on several occasions for pleasure as well as numerous trips for his company Reynolds, working on design and procurement of gas turbine blades. In 2013 he went on a mission trip to an isolated village on the Amazon and later went with his daughter Alex to Ecuador to help dig a water well for an isolated village in La Ceiba.

Jay and Megan were made for each other, liking all the same things, hiking, traveling, food and mostly, each other. Their travels took them all over the lower 48, the Caribbean and Alaska. All was going great until Jay was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April of 2018. Megan was Jay's rock and gave up everything to be with him and give him support through more than two years of repeated stints of radiation, chemo and physical therapy. Unfortunately, Jay succumbed to his illness after a long hard fight. Services are pending at Restland Funeral Home, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the charity of your choice or to the Children's Home of Lubbock, PO Box 2824, Lubbock, TX 79408 or Friendship House, 620 W Avenue B, Garland, TX 75040

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
