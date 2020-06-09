San Angelo- Jerry Blaine Vaughan, 77, of Gail, Texas passed away from this earthly life on June 3, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas. Jerry was born March 9, 1943 to Guy and Maudie (Mooneyham) Vaughan in Ralls, Texas. He attended school and graduated from Ralls ISD. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Army and served for two years. Following his service, Jerry began his career with Pioneer Natural Gas where he worked as a successful welder for many years. Jerry married Carolyn Martin and together they had one daughter, Misty, whom he was especially proud of. Throughout this life, he continued his work in his chosen profession in the Permian Region. After retirement, he made his life in Gail, Texas.



He will always be remembered for his ability to tell the best stories, his love of a good domino game, passion for reading, daily trips down Willow Valley Road in Borden County and his loving heart.



Jerry is proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Donald Lee Vaughan, his sisters Guyrene (Vaughan) Copeland and Bertie Faye (Vaughan) Copeland.



He is survived by his daughter Misty Hartman and her husband Kirby of San Angelo, Texas. Two Grand-children Savannah and Sawyer Hartman of San Angelo, Texas. Nieces, Rika Jo Law, and Becky Justice-Ford of Gail, Texas, Dannelle Copeland of Gun Barrell City, Texas and Samantha Horton of Big Spring, Texas. Nephews Kason and Bryson Law of Gail, Benton Justice of San Angelo, Blane Justice of Gail, Timothy Horton of Big Spring, Shane and Caleb Garrison of Gun Barrell City and one great niece Emily Garrison also of Gun Barrell City.



Graveside services for Jerry Vaughan will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, June 10th, at the Gail Cemetery in Gail, Texas. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas, Tuesday June 9th, from 6 to 8PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The Borden County EMS in Jerry's memory.



