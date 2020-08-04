Lubbock- Jerry Bob Harrison passed away on August 1, 2020 at his home in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 84. He was born in his grandmother's home in the Lakeview Community to Don and Ruth Harrison on December 21, 1935. He graduated from Floydada High School in 1954 and was in the Army for a short time before returning to Floydada to help on the family farm. He married Jerry Floyd on June 8, 1957 in Cedar Hill and the family moved to Lubbock in 1960. They served as house parents at the Children's Home of Lubbock from 1967 to 1975. Jerry Bob retired from Southwestern Public Service after 36 years of service. He was a member of the Green Lawn Church of Christ. Jerry Bob enjoyed golfing and watching his grandchildren participate in various activities. He had a quiet spirit and a caring heart. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jerry Harrison; daughters Kay Shields (Tony) of Christoval, Marty Adcock (Brent) of Anton, and Amy Anderson (Luke) of Ropesville; six grandchildren, Danny McPherson (Courtney), Julie Patterson (Dustin), Kaci Cechan (Clint), Kyle Pikala (Stephanie), Drew Anderson, and Maggie Anderson; seven great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kinsley McPherson, Parks and Payne Patterson, Brady and Graham Cechan and Lacey Vasquez; sisters-in-law, Jaynette Harrison of Floydada, Peggy (Bob) Cowan of Midland, and Iris Floyd of San Antonio and brother-in-law Don (Ruth) Floyd of Ackerly; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Joe Max Harrison. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lakeview Cemetery in Floyd County, Texas with Foy Anderson officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to Southwest Parkinson's Society, 3610 22nd Street, Suite 300, Lubbock, Texas 79401. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com
