Lubbock- A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Jerry Lynn Medlock Caldwell, December 4, 1929 - May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene (Frank) Caldwell, mother of Cartha & husband Faries (Mike), Eugene (Gene) & wife Lara, Sharon, Marci, and James (Ja). She is the grandmother of James (Jim), Christin, Robert & wife Kris, Destiny, Emily, Nicole, Faith, Katelynn, Katie, Ashley & husband Stan Smith, Eugene (Trey) & wife Elise, Brice & wife Saryssa, Alyssa, James and Patrick Oliver and great grandmother of Paine, Joe, Josh, Landon, Lexi, Sierra, Caldwell (Cal), Foster and Molly. Frank and Jerry were long time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lubbock. She loved garage sales, eating fruit and ice cream, walking and being outside but most of all she loved her family and teaching. Jerry Caldwell taught from the heart in Lubbock ISD for 35 years. Forever in all of our hearts. She made the ultimate sacrifice and donated her body to Texas Tech University HSC. Please join us at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Carillon Chapel (1717 Norfolk Avenue Lubbock) to remember her amazing life.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019
