|
|
Lubbock- Jerry Carmickle passed away on March 13, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 61 years at 3:00 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Jerry was born on September 16, 1958 in Lubbock, Texas to the late Lloyd and Lucille Carmickle. In 1983, he received his R.N. degree from Methodist School of Nursing where he met and married the love of his life, Lisa Carmickle. Together, they had two daughters, Amber and Ashley. Jerry went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from West Texas A&M University in 1996. For 37 years, he worked for the same company, Fresenius Kidney Care, as a nurse. Jerry loved his job, he loved the people he worked with, and he loved his patients. Jerry was a true family man who loved spending time with his wife, two daughters, his granddaughters Sarah and Sadie, and his son-in-law Joe. He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Lubbock and volunteered to support its homeless ministry at St. Benedict's Chapel. He will be remembered by his friends and family as the kind of person who always put others first. Jerry would go out of his way to help someone in need - whether that be a family member, a friend, a patient, or a complete stranger.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Carmickle; two daughters, Amber Carmichael and husband, Joe, and Ashley Carmickle; two granddaughters, Sarah and Sadie; two sisters, Kay Kirkpatrick and husband, Jack, and Pam Castellano and husband, Otilo; a brother, Ron Carmickle; and two nephews, Mike Stevens and wife, Kim, and Barry Stevens and wife, Sonia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead do one random kindness for someone else, in honor of Jerry.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020