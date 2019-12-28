|
|
Lubbock- Jerry D. Cheyne passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 78 years at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Jerry D. Cheyne was born on December 10, 1941, to Thomas "Tom" and Nadine Cheyne in Jayton, Texas. Jerry married Karon Myers Cheyne on November 9, 1963, at the Aspermont Methodist Church in Aspermont, Texas.
He retired from Coy Transportation LLC and after many years of work. Jerry went on to follow his passion for playing music. He was fortunate to have played with many different people throughout the years. Jerry so loved sharing his music with everyone, mostly his fiddle playing. Few knew that he was a gifted artist as well. Jerry loved spending time with his family fishing, barbecuing, and watching his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. He was an inspiration to so many, and he will carry on in the heart of each one of us.
Survivors include his wife, Karon Cheyne; three daughters, Sharon (Bug) Moore, Carolyn Lee (Jimmy) Ashley, Julia Dawn (Brent) King; two sons, Billy Tom (Kari) Cheyne, Jeffrey Dean (Amy) Cheyne; sixteen grandchildren, Michelle (Chance) Cupp, Cody Moore, AJ Moore, Candace (Ryan) Case, Sarah Dixon, Jeremy (Paige Fulton) Ashley, Payton (Zack) Ramirez, Jared Ashley, Danyale (Jon) Hadderton, Danay (Cody) Carnes, Dalesha Hobbs, Carter Cheyne, Abigail Cheyne, Lily Cheyne, Lucy Cheyne, Eve Cheyne; nineteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Cindy (Gene) McWaters, Zelph (Don) Franklin, Linda (Tim) Jones; brother, Tommy Dean (Sherry) Cheyne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas "Tom" Ray and Nadine Cheyne.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019